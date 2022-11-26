The dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Faisal Munir, who was arrested from the Talab Khatikan area of Jammu city, was in contact with Pakistan's High Commission to monitor terror activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), some reports said that Faisal was working as the biggest facilitator for Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and was providing all logistic supporters, including financial help, to the terror groups operating in J&K.

Reports said that with the help of some contacts in the Pakistan High Commission Faisal was coordinating among the terrorists active in J&K and some terror mentors sitting across the border. "Faisal was the main facilitator for collecting arms dropped through Pakistani drones in different border areas of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts", reports said.

Faisal was arrested for shifting weapons dropped by 20 Pakistani drones

It was on July 18 this year when J&K Police busted three major terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts that were plotting targeted killings and other terror attacks and were instrumental in receiving nearly 20 consignments of arms, ammunition, and explosives dropped from across the border through drones.

A total of seven Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were arrested including three in Jammu and four in Rajouri. Faisal Munir was one among them.

The police had unearthed a hideout of the terrorists inside the Talab Khatikan house of a LeT terrorist which had been erected inside an almirah from where one AK rifle, ammunition, and explosives were seized.

Three LeT terrorists arrested by Jammu Police were identified as Faisal Munir, a resident of Talab Khatikan in whose house the hideout was unearthed, Mian Sohail of Chainpura Kathua, and Habib Kathua.

Faisal Munir was operating at the behest of Bashir Sajjad, a resident of Doda who is presently managing the LeT activities in Jammu sitting in Pakistan, and another terrorist who was working with the code name of Albert.

Faisal Munir was involved in plotting in the year 2000 Hari Singh High School fidayeen attack in which he was arrested, convicted, and bailed out but had again become active in the terrorism for past one-and-a-half-year to two years and along with Mian Sohail and Habib was transporting arms, ammunition and explosive consignments to South Kashmir and Jammu after collecting them from near the International Border.