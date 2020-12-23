Toddler hilariously breaks TV while dancing on Morakka song from Prabhu Devas movie Close
Republic Bharat, the Hindi news channel arm of Republic TV, was fined 20,000 pounds (approx  Rs 19.73 lakh) by the United Kingdom's communications regulator Office of Communications.

The media regulators stated that it was due to broadcasting content that involved "offensive language", "hate speech" and " abusive or derogatory treatment of individuals, groups, religions or communities".

Goswami was earlier the editor-in-chief of Times Now, the English news channel owned by Times Network. He resigned from his post in November 2016 and launched his own news channel Republic TV on May 6 this year.

Republic Bharat has also been asked to air an apology on the channel.

Republic Bharat's evening primetime show hosted by Arnab Goswami, Poochta Hai Bharat programme,  had failed to comply with its broadcasting rules.

An episode, shown on September 6, 2019, featured "comments made by the host and some of his guests that amounted to hate speech against Pakistani people, and derogatory and abusive treatment of Pakistani people. The content was also potentially offensive and was not sufficiently justified by the context," according to Ofcom. 

