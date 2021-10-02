Most of us would probably run in the opposite direction if faced by a bee, let alone chase it away. And an encounter with an alligator weighing a few hundred pounds would be a scenario right out of a nightmare. However, a 26-year-old US Army veteran in Florida was confronted with this exact situation. What did he do? He took the animal head-on and trapped it in a garbage bin!

In a new viral video, Eugene Bozzi, a resident of Mount Dora, Florida, was captured trapping a nearly 6 ft alligator that showed up outside his house. Armed with only a recycling or 'wheelie' bin, he patiently cornered the reptile and ensnared it. Since its sharing on social media, the clip has garnered over 1.6 million views.

"I went over there and it was bigger than me. There were other people's kids out there also. Military instinct kicked in — and, you know, 'protect at all costs,'" Bozzi told a news outlet. The animal was unhurt and released into a retention pond later.

Thinking on His Feet

When Bozzi was informed about the alligator by his kids, he assumed that it was probably a baby. He told USA TODAY that once he saw how large the reptile was, he realized that he had to jump into action. "I said, 'No, I'm removing it because he's probably hungry. The only thing that came to my mind was to protect my kids and the other children outside," said Bozzi.

In the clip, Bozzi, a native of Philadelphia who recently moved to Florida, can be seen carefully approaching the crocodilian with a trash can like a matador. Keeping the lid open, he slowly keeps moves towards it, as the alligator hisses at him and backs away slowly, swaying its tail. After a few brief moments of a stare-off, Bozzi picks up the pace and charged at the alligator.

Trapping the Alligator

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUYm_jrjyvi/

Eventually, he corners the hissing and irritated reptile in the driveway. "I used the front like a hippo mouth. I saw that he was more timid and he was backing down, so that's why I knew I had the advantage," narrated Bozzi to USA TODAY. While this happens, he can be heard asking the cheering crowd to let him know when its head was inside the bin.

Finally, in one final push, the veteran is seen dropping the lid on the animal's head which at this point is partially inside. While the alligator begins lashing, Bozzi keeps at it. He maneuvers the animal into the bin and lifts it; effectively trapping the predator of repute in a garbage bin! "He didn't put up a big fight. I could've been more aggressive, but I don't like to hurt animals so I took him down safely, and everything worked out," he told the New York Post.

Explaining how he felt after catching the alligator, Bozzi told WESH 2, "I was frightened when I had it in it, because it was so powerful. And I didn't expect that, it was pushing out, whipping its tail around."

A Slide-Wearing Hero

Following his 'victory' in the standoff, Bozzi immediately pushed the bin downhill from the embankment towards the retention pond close by and laid the bin down, and opened the lid. As he quickly doubled uphill, the 'defeated' reptile scuttled into the bushes. A successful 'snatch, grab and release'.

After the video made its way onto Instagram, praises poured in on social media for his quick thinking and action. "This is amazing! I mean if this isn't thinking on your feet I don't know what is," wrote a user. Another comment expressed: "Bro seriously great work - people out here joking but a child could've easily gotten hurt If you weren't there."

"Not only was your helper recording with one hand his other hand was in his pocket my guy was not stepping up until mr snappy was on his head in the trash with the lid firmly shut. Let's say your calm demeanour instilled relaxed confidence in him rather than question his courage," read a comment.

What also caught the attention of social media users was the 'tactical' footwear he was wearing at the time of the 'operation'—slides and socks. Making a witty reference to this, international shoemakers Adidas commented: "Some heros wear capes, others wear slides."