A military truck caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, resulting in at least four soldiers' death. The cause of the fire appears to have been a lightning strike, according to unconfirmed sources.

Video of the incident shows the truck in flames and completely gutted. It is not clear how many jawans were travelling in the truck and an official confirmation on the number of casualties is awaited.

The vehicle caught fire in the Bhatadhurian area in Poonch district.

This is a developing story...