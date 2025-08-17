An Army doctor posted in one of Jammu and Kashmir's remotest villages brought a miracle into the life of an eight-year-old boy, who spoke for the very first time, calling out to his parents.

It was the result of the dedicated efforts of this Army doctor that the boy finally found his voice.

For eight long years, Akshay Sharma—a young boy from a poor family in Duggan village, nestled in the remote Bani tehsil of Kathua district—lived in complete silence.

Born with a cleft lip and palate, he underwent surgery at the age of three but remained speechless. His parents, struggling with poverty and unable to afford further treatment, had nearly lost all hope of ever hearing their son speak.

Kulwant Sharma, Akshay's father, said that due to their dire economic condition, the family had given up on any possibility of his recovery. "For us, this Army doctor is like a God. Army doctor spared time from his busy schedule to give voice to my mute child," an emotional father said.

Everything changed when Captain Saurabh Salunkhe, an Army doctor posted in the area, came across the boy. Deeply moved by the family's plight, the officer conducted a basic medical assessment and discovered that with the right therapy, Akshay could learn to speak.

As no speech therapy facilities were available in the remote village, Captain Salunkhe took it upon himself to learn the necessary techniques. In his off-duty hours, he began working patiently with Akshay—starting with basic sounds, then progressing to words, and eventually simple sentences.

Over eight weeks of tireless effort, the doctor-turned-mentor slowly guided the boy out of his world of silence. Day by day, sound by sound, Akshay found his voice.

The defining moment came when Akshay finally spoke his first words—calling out to his parents.

"For us, it was nothing short of a miracle. We had lost all hope. Today, our home echoes with his voice," said his father, his eyes filled with tears.

The emotional breakthrough uplifted not just one family, but the entire village. Locals hailed the Army officer's compassionate act.

"This isn't just about one child. It shows the Army's human side—how they not only guard our borders but also heal hearts," said a village elder.

Akshay's story is a powerful reminder that sometimes, a soldier in uniform is also a silent healer. What began as a simple act of kindness by one Army doctor has become a beacon of hope for the whole community.

Today, Duggan village celebrates not just the return of a child's voice but the enduring bond between the Indian Army and the people it serves.