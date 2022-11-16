To equip the future military commander with strategic thinking to face external and internal challenges, the Indian Army organized a two-day "Strategic Seminar" which concluded at Srinagar on Wednesday.

In the seminar, all aspects of the situation on the borders and hinterland were discussed thoroughly by the participants.

The seminar was presided over by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command, and attended by senior military officials. According to PRO Defence Srinagar, in this seminal event, domain experts from defence shared their insights on the salient aspects of evolving contours of warfare and its manifestations which have a direct bearing and connection to myriad levels of warfare.

Participants discuss the entire spectrum of warfighting

Northern Command faces the unique challenge of the 'Two and a Half Fronts' with the live reality of different levels and genres of Warfare. "The endeavour is to forge a force with the ability to address the entire spectrum of warfighting. In the current generation of warfare, the Armed Forces have to respond with a clear eye on the escalatory matrix and hence the response may manifest into a wide range of activities that traditionally were considered beyond the scope of military means", the defence spokesperson said.

The seminar also addressed the issues of civil-military jointness in decision-making, the lines of effort encompassing the entire construct of diplomacy, information, military, and the interdisciplinary response to emerging threats.

The leadership deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, congratulated the eminent speakers, for having crafted their thoughts after detailed analysis. He appreciated the speakers for presenting their viewpoints for use of military power in a coherent manner as part of Comprehensive National Power. Giving a cue for the event in the future – the impact of emerging technologies and their application – is what Northern Command will iterate in near future.