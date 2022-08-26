Two army helicopters were pressed into service to airlift five farmers, who had been trapped on an island in middle of the rising Betwa river for the last five days.

This was one of the most difficult rescue operations that went on for several hours in Jhansi on Thursday.

The army choppers flew in from Gwalior as the efforts at the local level to reach these farmers could not succeed.

ADG, Kanpur zone, Bhanu Bhaskar said that the Jhansi administration had requisitioned the army's help in rescuing these farmers.

Bhuri Singh, 17, Hariram, 40, Ashok Chaturbhuj, 23, Mani, 38, and one more person had been trapped on the island since August 19 - the day they had gone to catch fish.

However, the water released from Madhya Pradesh increased the water level of the river, making their return near impossible.

Also, these people have their agricultural land around this island.

"While being there we decided to catch some fish as the water level was low. One of us had two-and-half-kilogram of wheat flour and some water. Suddenly, the water level began increasing with rapid pace and we got stuck," said Mani.

Bhuri's father Jamuna said the families had no contact with any of them in last five days. All that everyone knew that they were at the island. The villagers attempted rescue operations but failed to make any breakthrough. The gushing water were scary.

"On Thursday, the villagers informed the district authorities," said Jhansi SSP Shiv Hari Meena who monitored the rescue operations.

The state disaster response force (SDRF) team was first called in but it could not do much either as the water current was not only strong but the big stones were deemed a big risk for a steamer or boats.

As a result, the army was alerted and quickly a makeshift helipad was prepared at a safe place for landing of their choppers.

The survivors said they had nothing to eat or drink in the last two days.

"We had lost all the hope of being alive. It was like we were waiting for death. Army choppers rescuing us was like a godsend for us," said Bhuri.

The army choppers took three hours in bringing all of them to safety. A medical team examined them on the spot and allowed them to go home.