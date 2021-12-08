In a shocking development, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three other defence officials were onboard. According to reports, some of CDS Rawat's family members, including his wife, were also in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur.

According to sources, there were 14 people reportedly onboard the chopper that tragically crashed. Official details on the number of people on the chopper are yet to be revealed. CDS Rawat was travelling to Wellington Staff College for a lecture when the incident took place.

It is reported that three people were rescued and injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Two bodies with 80 percent burns were recovered and rushed to the hospital by the locals. Local military officers are conducting searches as few bodies might be downhill near the crash site.

Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby army bases. Injuries have been reported, however, official details on the incident are awaited.

This is a developing story...