Four days after a gruesome terror attack in the Dera Ki Gali area in the mountainous districts of Poonch and Rajouri of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday visited the ground zero to review the preparedness of the forces to tackle terrorism in the south of Pir Panchal.

Four soldiers lost their lives when unidentified terrorists ambushed two vehicles of the Army in the Dera Ki Gali area under the jurisdiction of the Surankote Police Station of Poonch district.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visit came as the security forces continued their engagement in an anti-terror operation following repeated targeted attacks in this mountainous region of Jammu province.

"General Manoj Pande COAS visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. COAS interacted with commanders on the ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges", the Army posted on its official social media account.

Search operation enters fourth day

On the fourth consecutive day, a combing and search operation is going on in the forested terrain of Dera Ki Gali on the border of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Reports said that additional forces were also deployed in the Dera Ki Gali Bafliaz areas of Poonch district to plug all escape routes for the terrorists.

General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all…

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful senf-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

Officials said that troops are in the process of intensifying the joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area.

Army ordered an inquiry into the mysterious deaths of three civilians

Following the political uproar over the mysterious deaths of three civilians after the Dera Ki Gali terror attack on Thursday, the Indian Army has already ordered an inquiry.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists carried out the ambush attack on the forces.

Terrorist Initiated Incident at Bafliaz in Poonch-Rajouri Sector (21/ 22 Dec 23).



Terrorist Initiated Incident at Bafliaz in Poonch-Rajouri Sector (21/ 22 Dec 23).

Search operations by the Security Forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter…

Taking to X, the Indian Army posted, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation."

"The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," the army added in its post.

The three civilians, along with others, were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21, and they were found dead under mysterious circumstances the same evening.

A thorough investigation has been ordered into the deaths of the civilians as part of the Standard Operating Procedure.

The civil administration has already announced compensation and compassionate appointment for the next of kin of the deceased.