The internet has been making several speculations about who would play Batman and it seems that Warner Bros. has found that person. A report published in 'Revenge of the Fans' states Armie Hammer has been finalised for the role and that the actor is having "final negotiations" before he goes public and official.

Hammer, 32, who was previously cast to play Batman in 'Justice League: Mortal', was unable to play the role because that project got shelved. Now, after 12 years, he finally has a chance to become the cape crusader.

The new Batman movie is set to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021. It has been described as a "noir-driven detective" movie which shows Batman playing the role of the "world's greatest detective."

Matt Reeves, who will be directing the movie, said: "He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been." He added, "I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Meanwhile, if Hammer, who has worked with Henry Cavill in 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E', gets cast then he will share a very similar tale like his co-star. Even, Henry Cavill fate with Superman was shunned previously when he was cast for "Superman: Flyby" but that movie got shelved and later Cavill got the chance again to play the role of Superman in Man of Steel in 2011.

Hammer is coming off a string of critically acclaimed roles and that includes his Golden Globe-nominated performance in 'Call Me By Your Name', as well as in 'Free Fire' and 'Sorry to Bother You.' He'll next appear opposite Felicity Jones in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, 'On the Basis of Sex.'

And if he gets the chance to play this iconic role, then this will become one of those expensive feathers in his cap.