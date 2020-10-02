A decades-old dispute has turned violent as Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in a fierce conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. As a result, at least 100 civilians and Armenian combatants have died with no word on Azerbaijan casualties. The Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but Armenian separatists control the region, who declared it a republic called "Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast."

It just shows how deep-rooted the Armenia and Azerbaijan rivalry is and a topic of international concern as well. Russia had brokered the ceasefire back in 1990s, when the conflicts between the two countries were at peak, which killed tens and thousands. Once again, Russia and the United States are appealing to end the dispute, but there has been no resolution in sight.

The mastery of who captured the tank

Armenia and Azerbaijan are also one of the widely discussed topics on social media. But one that has baffled everyone is who captured a military tank. Both countries seem to have captured the same tank.

Social media has huge a role to play here as there are users spinning theories that an abandoned military tank was captured by Armenia and Azerbaijan. The camouflage pattern is identical to both countries' military tanks, making it hard to determine which country has actually captured the tanker. But Twitter had a field day with all the discussion that's going around the mystery tank.