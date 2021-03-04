Armed robbers looted over Rs 21 lakh in three separate incidents in Bihar's Champaran, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, within a span of 48 hours.

Around four masked men looted over Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint from a microfinancing firm in Motihari town of East Champaran district on Wednesday.

The robbers executed the crime at gunpoint

N.C. Jha, SP of East Champaran, said: "The robbers executed the crime at gunpoint and took away Rs 10,95,975 from the counter of the finance company after it was opened at 8:30 am."

"We are examining the CCTV footage of the company to gather evidence about the identity of the accused. We have also raided multiple possible hideouts," Jha said.

In another incident in Samastipur district, three unidentified men struck at the Jitwapur's SBI branch and decamped with Rs 5 lakh cash.

On Tuesday, four assailants looted Rs 6 lakh from UCO bank branch in Begusarai district.