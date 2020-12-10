As the polling for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti alleged rigging.

Mufti also said that security forces have cordoned Matribugh in Shopian and not allowing people to come out to vote.

"Security forces have cordoned Matribugh in Shopian and are not allowing people to come out to vote under the pretext of inputs about the presence of militants. In a brazen display of power, armed forces are being used to rig this election and favour a particular party," Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

J&K DDC elections 5th phase polling underway

Polling for the fifth phase of the District Development Council elections in the UT is underway as polling for 37 DDC seats -- 17 in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division -- began at 7am. The fifth phase recorded 9.46 per cent polling across different constituencies spread over several districts in the first two hours on Thursday, officials said.

Shopian, Pulwama and Ganderbal saw least activity with Kashmir division recording an overall 4.81 per cent polling amid dipping temperatures; while Samba, Jammu and Rajouri saw maximum polling taking Jammu division scores to 13.58 per cent. Polling is being held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Is Mehbooba Mufti illegally detained?

Mufti on Wednesday once more alleged that she has been "illegally detained" for the third time in less than a fortnight. She wrote on Twitter that there were restrictions imposed on her while BJP ministers were allowed to campaign in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections.

"Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed," Mufti tweeted.

"If my movements are curbed due to 'security concerns' then why are Bharatiya Janata Party ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir, while I've been asked to wait until culmination of DDC elections?" she said.