Armand Peri is the #1 bodybuilding influencer in the world today according to the Ninja Outreach Influencer platform, featured in more than 15 magazine covers and 300 articles for his brand and empire. A serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and developer, Armand is the embodiment of the American Dream, coming from humble beginnings and immigrating to the United States at just 12 years old.

Armand's parents loved him deeply and wanted the best for him, but they instilled a negative view of life in him. They believed that one's fate was predetermined and that those born into poverty would stay that way. This led to many arguments about what they could and couldn't afford.

However, Armand had different aspirations. He wanted to prove to his parents that their beliefs were wrong. As a teenager, he discovered his talent for art and worked tirelessly to hone his skills. He was even recognized by national art competitions and had the opportunity to meet with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Not speaking any English at the time, he and his parents migrated to the United States, and knowing very little about American culture, Armand persevered despite all the odds and committed himself to being the absolute best in everything that he did.

Despite his parents' wishes for him to pursue a more traditional career, Armand was accepted into the School of Visual Arts in New York City for art. However, he eventually switched his major to architecture.

In addition to his passion for art and architecture, Armand found another interest in bodybuilding. He quickly gained muscle and mass, winning the local Mr. Teenage competition in New Jersey at the age of 19. He treated his body like a work of art, sculpting it to the highest level of fitness. It was during this time that he met a fellow bodybuilder who worked as a male stripper and introduced him to nightlife.

At 20 years of age, Armand enrolled in the New Jersey Institute of Technology on his quest for greatness, using his American education to dive headfirst into the world of tech and PR.

Armand worked hard, every single today, to grow his PR firm to where it is presently, handling public figures, celebrities, CEOs, surgeons, film producers, and all of the other movers and shakers that you probably recognize in their respective industries. His work has been touted in Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, FHM Magazine, and GQ, as a testament to his hard work and excellence in media management and production.

Detailing his experiences as both an immigrant and a major American success story, Armand is the author of the best-selling book 'Unparalleled Success.' He is also currently working as an artist, nightlife entrepreneur, and developer, creating newer brand concepts that he is constantly sharing with partners and investors.

Today, Armand's brand is synonymous with luxury, elegance, and pure, unadulterated manliness, as he works to mentor other young men from around the world looking to break into the PR, modeling, and real estate industries.

Armand believes in giving back, which is why his social media is curated around his mentorship and mindset beliefs that he works to share with his over 10 million followers.

So, what's next for the world's top bodybuilding influencer, PR agent, and serial entrepreneur?

This real estate investor plans to continue building out his Hunk-O-Mania and "Red Velvet Burlesque Show" media empire throughout major U.S. cities while doing what he loves most of all: raising his children with his wife, Francielle Peri.

To follow this exciting entrepreneur, visit his website: armandperi.com.