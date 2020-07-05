As a gesture of goodwill, singer Armaan Malik has postponed the release of his new song.

"I just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara also releases on July 6, and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single 'Zara thehro' to July 8. Thank you for your patience," he tweeted on Sunday.

The young singer also wrote: "Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM."

"Dil Bechara" is Sushant's last film. It is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Sushant had allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.