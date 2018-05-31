Arkady Babchenkos Colleagues Celebrate Announcement That Hes Alive

Russian journalist and Kremlin critic and amp;nbsp;Arkady Babchenko strolled into a and amp;nbsp;press conference in Ukraine and amp;nbsp;on May 30, despite reports that he had been murdered on May 29. According to and amp;nbsp;Kyiv Post, the journalist said his murder was part of an operation to catch his attempted assassin. He explained the operation was successful after Ukraines security services arrested the suspect.