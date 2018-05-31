Russian journalist and Kremlin critic and amp;nbsp;Arkady Babchenko strolled into a and amp;nbsp;press conference in Ukraine and amp;nbsp;on May 30, despite reports that he had been murdered on May 29. According to and amp;nbsp;Kyiv Post, the journalist said his murder was part of an operation to catch his attempted assassin. He explained the operation was successful after Ukraines security services arrested the suspect.
Arkady Babchenkos Colleagues Celebrate Announcement That Hes Alive
May 31, 2018 18:18 IST
