Learning things is very ordinary which takes time but self-learning is something extraordinary and not all are great self-learner like arjunsinh sarvaiya. Born and brought up in bhavnagar,gujarat he is one of the youngest rider and influencer of the country.

It is even more interesting when we come across how Arjunsinh influenced much youth through his lifestyle and achievements. He is the lover of superbikes and influencer too!He has a great taste in bikes and owns many superbikes at just 17, ranging from street glide, fatboy, street 750, iron 883, BMW and many more. Arjunsinh holds his all cars and bikes in 9789 number.With great fame comes great responsibility, Arjunsinh is also famous for his social work and says helping needy ones is always soothing to him.He also has huge platform on instagram with username @arjunsinh_9789.

"The only way to succeed is to keep hustling. I always had a visionary thought and a vision to become a successful entrepreneur at a very young age and I'm happy to achieve it by giving my entire time on my goals after many harsh years and experiencing everyday new challenges.Today i feel grateful to god and all my loved ones who have supported me. Arjunsinh sarvaiya is undoubtedly inspiring many youngsters to be a boss rather than working under someone.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.