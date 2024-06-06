Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of renowned South Indian actor Arjun Sarja and Umapathy Ramaiah, the son of the esteemed actor-director, Thambi Ramaiah are preparing to embark on a new journey as they are all set to get married in Chennai in the second week of June this year. The couple, who got engaged on October 28 last year amidst the love and blessings of their near and dear ones is eagerly anticipating their wedding day. Their engagement photos have gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons and fans have offered their best wishes to the couple.

Aishwarya Arjun who made her debut in the film industry with the movie Pattathu Yaanai starring opposite Vishal has ventured into both Tamil and Kannada cinema. Despite her efforts, she could not carve a niche for herself as an actress in the industry. She has not acted in any films after that. However, her upcoming wedding with Umapathy Ramaiah has garnered much attention and is expected to be a grand affair attended by numerous stars from the Southern film fraternity.

On the other hand, Umapathy Ramaiah, an accomplished actor in the Tamil film industry has showcased his talent not only on screen but also behind the camera. He made his directorial debut with the film Rajakili featuring Samuthirakani and his father Thambi Ramaiah in pivotal roles. Currently, Umapathy is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Pithala Maathi, the trailer of which has already generated buzz among the audience.

The union of Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah marks the coming together of two prominent families in the South Indian film industry. Despite their busy schedules and professional commitments, the couple has taken this significant step towards building a life together. Their wedding being an arranged marriage symbolizes the traditional values cherished by their families.