Dhruv Vikram's debut movie Varmaa is going through a lot of changes. After Bala was unceremoniously ousted from the movie, the heroine, Megha Chowdary, has been shown the door and the makers have now found a replacement for her.

The latest buzz is that British-Indian actor Banita Sandhu has been signed to play the heroine in Varmaa, a remake of blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. She made her acting debut in critically-acclaimed Hindi movie October, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

It is said that Girisayya, former associate of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the creator of Arjun Reddy, is in talks to direct the movie after Bala was fired from the project. Rumours were rife recently that Gautham Menon was also approached to helm the project, but there was no clarification from either side.

E4 Entertainment recently announced that it was not happy with the final copy of the movie shot by Bala. Hence, it has decided to re-shoot the entire movie.

"We at E4 Entertainment are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version. Instead, we will start afresh, and shoot a new Tamil version of "Arjun Reddy" with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and intention of the original," a press release from the production house read.

Originally, Megha Chowdary was signed to play the female lead. But she too was removed from the movie without updating her about the changes. "I'm completely unaware of this. Today is my birthday (February 7), and this information is news to me. I will talk to the concerned people soon," she is quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

Later, Bala issued the statement and said, "I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Please find the agreement initiated by me with the producer on January 22, 2019, along with this. Considering Dhruv Vikram's future, I would like to end this here."