Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is again making the headlines and this time, there is an adorable reason behind it. As per sources, Sandeep and his wife Maneesha have been blessed by a little angel. He is now a proud father of a baby girl delivered this afternoon. Sandeep Reddy married Maneesha Reddy in 2014 and they have a son, Arjun Reddy Vanga who was born in 2016 who is named after Sandeep's debut movie.

The press statement shared by Vamsi Shekar reads, "Congratulations and best wishes to director @imvangasandeep on being blessed with a baby girl. Welcome to the little angel." Soon after this announcement best wishes from the fans started to pour in.

According to the sources, both the mother and the baby are completely fine. Sandeep's last Bollywood project Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy landed him in lots of controversies and received opposition for movie's misogynistic gaze and normalising violence in a relationship. Even after these disputes, Kabir Singh became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019.

Recently talking about Kabir Singh, Naam Shabana fame Tapsee told PTI, "The film (Kabir Singh) is not entirely about that (violence). There was a moment in that film, which kind of made domestic violence or physical abuse by a man on a woman normal and a part of love and intensity. Our film opposes that. To say, it opposes the entire film will be too heavy a statement to make. In Thappad, we don't feel it (violence in a relationship) is okay."

On the work front, Sandeep is gearing up to direct a new project which might star Baahubali actor Prabhas. Allegedly, Kabir Singh director had previously approached Superstar Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor for his untitled project but they turned him down. If rumours are to be believed then this will be the third time Prabhas will join hands with Sandeep.