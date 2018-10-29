Actor Arjun Rampal's mother Gwen Rampal passed away on October 27 after a long battle with cancer. A few months back, Arjun had shared on Instagram that she had beaten her breast cancer.

His ex-wife Mehr and rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Dimitriades were present at the funeral on Monday.

"After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breath her last on the 27th of Oct. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to, for giving her those extra years with us," Arjun Rampal shared on Instagram.

Gwen Rampal was detected with a triple negative breast cancer four years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Rampal had shared a video a couple of months ago wherein he reflected on his mother's battle with cancer. He said, "Cancer is becoming more and more epidemic these days. My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon."

Celebs like Harshvardhan Rane, his girlfriend Kim Sharma and Arjun Rampal's close friends paid their last respects at Gwen's funeral.