Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty's 'Bestseller' is all set for a grand release on February, 18. The show would be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The thriller series already looks promising and the social media reaction to it proves how audiences are waiting for this one.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with Bestseller actor, Arjan Bajwa to talk about the show, his role, working with Mithun Chakraborty, sequels and more.

What was your reaction on listening to the script? Were you immediately onboard?

I was pretty excited when I heard the script as it is quite an intriguing and elaborate story. But, after reading it, it took me some time to get onboard. That was because I wanted to know who the director was and what the plan of the whole shoot was. I was interested in knowing how it was going to be projected and many facets of the whole filmmaking process. So, as a story, I was excited but it took me a little time to figure out rest of the aspects to come onboard.

How was it working with Mithun Chakraborty? Does the vibe and mood on the set changes when you are working with such veteran actors?

Yes, it becomes even better. That's because you learn from veteran actors and people like Mithun Chakraborty who has been a star for many decades. The vibe changes, yes, in a way that you have to maintain a certain decorum and be respectful. The kind of accomplishments that come with them, you have to be at your best to grasp, absorb and learn how they are. But, I would say, Mithun sir was extremely humble and happy on the sets and kept the atmosphere light and comfortable for everyone.

Out of all the platforms, which one do you prefer the most?

To shoot, to be on the set, filming is the most favorite thing of mine. Now, whether that comes as a film or an OTT series that is something I don't give preference to. But, to be an actor, to be filming continuously is what I prefer.

What's your take on sequels? Would we see a sequel to Bestseller?

Yeah! If the story is incomplete and if you have more to say to that story, why not. Definitely, there should be a sequel and there should be more of that story to tell people.

Yes, there are things being planned and written. Once you watch the series, you would realize that it has been left at a little ambiguous ending. So, I am sure the audience would want to see more of it as the story is not over yet.

When you are a part of a dark show like this, do you take it back home? Does that character stay with you for some time or is it a switch on and off mode for you?

This is not a dark show. Once you watch it you would realize that it is not that kind of a dark, violent, gory show. It is more about a thriller that is incorporated into drama. But, talking about shooting whether it is a dark show or a light-hearted one, you have to switch off at some point. You can't bring back your work. Otherwise, you get too absorbed in that mold. And it is impossible for any normal human being to carry out your daily routine if you are engrossed only in the character that you have played.

Has this role or any other role you have played changed or influenced you as a person?

No, not at all. I don't delve into roles that much. Apart from justifying what I am doing, I don't go beyond that. Otherwise, it takes a toll on your mental health.

Do you feel you are yet to get your due as an actor?

Most certainly, because inspite of being a part of many hit films, I feel the best is yet to come.