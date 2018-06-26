Hello and welcome to the live updates of the all-important Group B clash of Fifa World Cup 2018 between Argentina and Nigeria from St. Petersburg.
Messi giving a small pep talk inside the tunnel
Lionel Messi is taking charge of the team here. He's giving a little pep talk to his teammates ahead of the start of the second-half.
Half-time: ARG 1-0 NIG
Lionel Messi's goal separates the two teams at the half-time. The Argentina captain has been looking focused and hungry today.
Ever Banega, with his long balls and defence-splitting passes, has been the man for the Albiceleste in the first 45 minutes. The 29-year-old put a delightful long ball for Messi, who finished with three wonderful touches inside the box.
Ever Banega starting was a key point for Argentina. The burden of distribution now shared between him and Messi, unlike prev match when it was Messi alone. #NIGARG— Pangeran ⚜ (@pangeransiahaan) June 26, 2018
Pure art ?— आवारा K.T. ?? (@Freaky_Krati) June 26, 2018
The first two touches! #Messi #NIGARG pic.twitter.com/5fQSbapGu4
Jorge Sampaoli's men started on a nervous note, mishitting quite a few passes but Messi's goal changed that all. Nigeria were rattled and hardly created any chances after that.
Messi could have doubled the lead but a free-kick from the left of the D hit the crossbar after Nigeria's teenage goalkeeper Uzoho got a fingertip to it.
Meanwhile, it's 0-0 in Rostov-on-Don between Iceland and Croatia. It's all working in Argentina's favour so far.
41 min: Armani finally gets into the game
Iheanacho runs one down the right, bidding to find Musa inside the Argentina box. However, Armani runs out of his position to hit the ball out of play. A throw-in for Nigeria.
32 min: Free-kick for Argentina, Messi hits the bar
Free-kick for Argentina from a dangerous position after Angel di Maria is brought down by Balogun just outside the pass. Ever Banega put a beautiful pass once again, this time splitting the Nigerian defence.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi hits the upright. A beautiful curling free-kick but the young Nigerian goalkeeper seems to have got his fingertip to it.
28 min: Solid work from young Uzoho
Argentina could have had another one there if not for 19-year-old Nigerian custodian Uzoho's brave attempt. Messi slid from the right and slid one for Higuain who collides with the goalkeeper.
Good intensity this from the Albiceleste, Nigeria have hardly created any chance after conceding the early goal.
23 min: Can Argentina get another one?
Nigeria's spirits have taken a hit after the Messi goal. Ever Banega's pass and the Argentina captain's finish has had an effect on them.
Meanwhile, here's how Diego Maradona, who is at the stands, celebrated Messi's goal. Any thoughts?
Cuando pasas la materia que dabas por perdida.#NIGARG pic.twitter.com/nY87d51N1l— sassenach. (@fuckyeahrowling) June 26, 2018
20 min: It remains 1-0 as Argentina take control
Argentina are looking more relaxed and smiles are back on their fans' faces. In Rostov-on-Don, it's still 0-0 between Iceland and Croatia.
Messsssiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 26, 2018
14 min: Goal! It's Messi who puts Argentina ahead
Argentina fans at St. Petersburg are buzzing. Their captain, who was under tremendous pressure, gives the Albiceleste the early lead.
After receiving a beautiful long ball from Ever Banega, Messi holds off a Nigerian defender and slot it into the net from the right. Delightful ball and an even better finish.
Goosebumps. What a pass from Banega, such ball controll by Messi and what a finish, wow. ? #NIGARG— Luc (@DailyRender) June 26, 2018
Jorge Sampaoli looks pumped from the touchline. It's also the 100th goal of Fifa World Cup 2018.
13 min: Argentina dangerously losing balls
Nicolas Otamendi nearly gifted Nigeria a goal when he lost the ball inside their half, allowing Musa to run down the middle. However, Javier Mascherano runs back to avert the danger.
10 min: Messi making early impression
Nigeria looked threatening when Ahmed Musa, the man who scored the double against Iceland, took a shot from outside the box. The ball went over the post but there was action at the other end.
Messi goes down the left and tries to find someone inside the box but the ball is deflected off danger. Good signs for Argentina as their captain looks sharp and has already got a lot more touches than he had at the same time in the last two matches.
8 min: First shot of the night from Argentina
Tagilafico hits the first shot of the match. He uses his left foot to hit a powerful ball wife off the post. That should settle the Albiceleste's nerves. They were poor with some misplaced passes early in the match.
7 min: Free-kick for Argentina
John Obi Mikel brings down Lionel Messi who tries to dribble past the defenders in a bid to reach the box. Argentina take the free-kick from way outside the box short.
4 min: Scrappy football so far
Both Argentina and Nigeria haven't settled into the game so far. Passes have been shoddy so far. Meanwhile, Jorge Sampaoli is wearing a nervous look at the touchline.
1 min: Nigeria get the ball rolling in St. Petersburg
Huge support for Argentina. Will it be their night? Meanwhile, Nigeria have started proceedings in the much-anticipated clash.
Huge contingent of Argentina fans in St. Petersburg
The Argentine supporters at St. Petersburg were buzzing even as their national anthem was being played. Emotions were running high at the stands. Huge pressure on Messi & Co. Can they take motivation from it?
Meanwhile, Argentina have beaten Nigeria all four times in their World Cup meetings. Can they do it once again today?
Será que Messi tá nervoso? #SouSporTVnaCopa pic.twitter.com/KhXjWwFNkh— SporTV (@SporTV) June 26, 2018
Officials leading out the two teams!
It's finally time for the big match. Will it be Messi's last World Cup match? The Barcelona star has said he wouldn't be retiring from international duty without winning laying his hands on the elusive trophy.
The 31-year-old will be well-served if he can lead his team out of trouble today.
Tremendous pressure on Lionel Messi once again
Messi is once again in the spotlight. Argentina were in danger of not even making their journey to Russia after poor performances in the qualifying campaign. However, their captain stood up and scored a hat-trick in their final qualifying match against Ecuador last year.
Can he repeat his performance again? So far, both Iceland and Croatia have crowded him out. What will Nigeria do today?
Can we imagine the knockout stages without Mess in it?
Has Jorge Sampaoli lost the dressing room?
After their embarrassing defeat to Croatia last week, reports emerged that Argentine players wanted Jorge Sampaoli to not take tactical control of the match against Nigeria. However, both the coach and veteran Javier Mascherano have denied the rumours.
The team news is in...
Argentina, as expected have made quite a few changes. Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero has been replaced by River Plate's young custodian Armani Franco. Gonzalo Higuain comes in for Sergio Aguero as the Abliceleste have opted for a 4-4-2 formation.
Meanwhile, Angel di Maria and Ever Banega are also back. Manchester United's Marcos Rojo also finds his place in a four-man backline.
Surprisingly, Paulo Dybala, who had looked dangerous after coming off the bench on both their previous matches, has been left out once again.
Nigeria are heading into the match on the back of a confident 2-0 win over Iceland. Leicester City's Ahmed Musa, who scored a brace in that match, starts.
Meanwhile, in Rostov-on-Don, Croatia, who have already qualified have made nine changes to their side. Yes, you read that right — NINE! Only captain Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic have survived from the squad that thrashed Argentina 3-0.
And now, in a bit more detail... #NGAARG #ISLCRO pic.twitter.com/wAnOGovKnL— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2018
How does the Group D table look like?
Argentina are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group D table. Iceland are on third with as many points as the Abliceleste but a better goal difference has given them the edge.
Can Argentina avoid an early exit?
The pressure is once again on Lionel Messi, arguably the best player in the World Cup. However, the Barcelona forward has been a shadow of himself in the ongoing tournament and that is why the Abliceleste are facing the risk of an early exit from Russia.
Following the 3-0 defeat by Croatia, the 2014 runners-up need nothing less than a win in the last group match against Nigeria today to keep themselves in contention.
The result of the other Group D match between Croatia and Iceland also matters as a win for the latter will make things difficult for Jorge Sampaoli's men.