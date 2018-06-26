Lionel Messi's goal separates the two teams at the half-time. The Argentina captain has been looking focused and hungry today.

Ever Banega, with his long balls and defence-splitting passes, has been the man for the Albiceleste in the first 45 minutes. The 29-year-old put a delightful long ball for Messi, who finished with three wonderful touches inside the box.

Ever Banega starting was a key point for Argentina. The burden of distribution now shared between him and Messi, unlike prev match when it was Messi alone. #NIGARG — Pangeran ⚜ (@pangeransiahaan) June 26, 2018 Pure art ?

The first two touches! #Messi #NIGARG pic.twitter.com/5fQSbapGu4 — आवारा K.T. ?? (@Freaky_Krati) June 26, 2018

Jorge Sampaoli's men started on a nervous note, mishitting quite a few passes but Messi's goal changed that all. Nigeria were rattled and hardly created any chances after that.

Messi could have doubled the lead but a free-kick from the left of the D hit the crossbar after Nigeria's teenage goalkeeper Uzoho got a fingertip to it.

Meanwhile, it's 0-0 in Rostov-on-Don between Iceland and Croatia. It's all working in Argentina's favour so far.