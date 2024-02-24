If you are tired of the familiar plot and narrative in Korean dramas, it's time to explore Turkish dizis. Gaining immense popularity across the globe, Turkish dramas seamlessly blend tradition with modernity. With high production values, stunning cinematography, exceptional storytelling and emotionally charged narratives, these dramas are a refreshing alternative to the well-explored realms of Korean storytelling.

One of the most popular dramas is Muhteşem Yüzyıl (Magnificent Century), a historical drama that takes viewers back to the Ottoman Empire during the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent. Kara Sevda (Endless Love), the modern-day Romeo and Juliet story revolves around the passionate and tumultuous love between Kemal and Nihan received a tremendous global response.

Kurulus Osman, the sequel to the highly successful Diriliş: Ertuğrul continues the historical saga. Starring Burak Ozcivit in the titular role of Osman Bey, the series follows Osman's journey as he establishes and expands the Ottoman Empire.

Here are five ongoing Turkish dizis which are gaining immense popularity online.

Esaret (Redemption): Premiered in 2022, the storyline follows Orhun, a successful businessman from a wealthy but unloving family, as he embarks on a quest to find his sister, Nihan, who had gone missing in Eritrea. The plot thickens when Orhun discovers Nihan's tragic fate and encounters Hira, a young woman ensnared in a life of servitude and deceit. With a cast led by Cenk Torun as Orhun and Mahassine Merabet as Hira, the show has captivated audiences with its intense narrative centred around themes of love, hate, grudge, and revenge. For those interested in exploring this riveting series, it can be watched on Kanal 7, with options available for English subtitles through various online platforms.

Kan Cicekleri (Blood Flowers): Forced into matrimony to end a longstanding feud, Baran and Dilan's relationship evolves from enmity to a deep, jeopardizing passion, raising questions about the possibility of love born out of conflict and the ability of such a union to genuinely mend deep-seated family rifts. Led by Barış Baktaş as Baran and Yağmur Yüksel as Dilan, the series promises a mix of intense drama and romance, making it a standout series on Kanal 7, appealing to viewers all over the globe.

Yalı Capkını (Golden Boy): The drama tells the love story of a wealthy, flirtatious young man and a young woman. Set against the backdrop of a strong family trying to marry off their irresponsible son, the series unfolds a beautiful love story alongside a life story turning into a showdown. It features Afra Saraçoğlu, Mert Ramazan Demir, and Çetin Tekindor in leading roles. The series began airing on Star TV on September 23, 2022.

Omer: The series features Selahattin Pasali as Omer and Gokçe Bahadir as Gamze, exploring the love story between Ömer, the son of a conservative imam, and Gamze, a middle-aged woman and single mother trying to start over after a divorce. Their relationship faces societal and familial opposition, highlighting the challenges of love against conservative backgrounds.

Yargı (Judgement): Aired on Kanal D network, the story revolves around the intense lives of lawyer Ceylin and prosecutor Ilgaz, who, despite their contrasting methods and personalities, find themselves entwined in a complex case involving Ilgaz's family. The series explores themes of justice, love, and family secrets, starring Kaan Urgancıoğlu and Pınar Deniz in lead roles.

Noteworthy series such as Aktris, Camdaki Kiz, Bay Yanlis, Adim Farah, and Aile are praised for their intriguing plots and dynamic characters, appealing to a broad spectrum of viewers with different preferences. This lineup exemplifies the dynamic and rich tapestry of Turkish television, celebrated for its compelling narratives, detailed character portrayals, and the power to engage a global audience.