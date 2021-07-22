With a rich experience of 10 years in the industry, Namrata Pawar, the founder of The Wig Villa is one of the most successful wig designers in India.

Her journey into the industry begun by working as an assistant hair stylist in some of the India's leading hair product companies. With all her experience, she ventured into the business of wigs, hair extensions and supplementary hair products by founding The Wig Villa in 2016. The Pune based firm made a growth in a jiffy, and by the end of 2020, it sold nearly around 10000 hair products to their clients from various parts of the country. Today, The Wig Villa is the best wig center in India and is known for its services which includes assistance in natural hair care, hair weaving, hair extensions, and non-surgical hair replacement.

Namrata's friendly and kind nature has helped her in connecting with her clients, and to multiply them on consistent basis. ' I personally look into working with the customers, and to try and make it a smooth experience for them. It feels great when I get to hear that the Wig villa has not only become the best wig supplier in Pune, but in the entire country as well, ' she says with a gentle smile on her face. Mayur Bundele, the co-owner of the firm agrees with Namrata, and believes in providing quality experience to all their customers.

' Just get in touch with The Wig Villa if you are looking for non surgical hair fixing or hair restoration services in Pune or anywhere in India, and I assure you to provide the best service possible, ' she concludes.