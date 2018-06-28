Well, it looks like Prince William thinks that a complete family should have five children while his wife Kate Middleton prefers four. This seems to be the latest talk of the town in the United Kingdom.

Two months back, Kate and William welcomed their baby number 3, Prince Louis. The couple now has two sons (Prince George and Louis) and a daughter (Princess Charlotte). However, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge think that they need a little sister for Charlotte to complete their family. Sources close to the couple confirmed to Life & Style that they are indeed planning for baby no 4.

"They'd love to have two boys and two girls. It's important to Kate for her own children to have a similar bond with their siblings, and she knows it's more likely to happen if they're close in age," an insider was quoted. Sources further stated that the Duchess is wearing loose fitted dress and craving for curries which she often does during her early pregnancy. It is also rumoured that Kate's absence from the shutterbugs is due to her morning sickness.

The royal couple recently announced the christening ceremony of their 8-week-old Prince Louis. The event will be held at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London on July 9.

Interestingly, Prince George's ceremony also held at the same church while Charlotte was christened at Sandringham's St. Mary Magdalene church in Norfolk—where her late grandmother Princess Diana was christened. An official statement from the Kensington Palace stated that Louis' ceremony will be presided by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who also officiated Prince George in October 2013 and Princess Charlotte in July 2015.

Though there are no confirmed reports on whether William and Kate are planning for a baby no 4, only time can answer whether these rumours are true.