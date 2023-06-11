Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged to each other two days ago and photographs of the couple are doing rounds on social media and taking the internet by storm. The couple put an end to all the speculations and rumours by officially sharing the news about their engagement and the photos as well.

Love is in the air

Lavanya and Varun worked together for Mister and Antariksham which were released in 2017 and 2018 respectively. While both films flopped at the box office, it is only their relationship that became a hit. The duo have known each other since 2016 and soon fell in love on the sets of Mister. The bonding that started as friendship grew into a lifelong relationship that brought them to wedlock.

Connecting the dots to Italy

The couple is said to have fallen in love in Italy. This is where the shooting for Mister happened. So as per the latest reports, the couple is planning to get married in Italy only. This is where Bollywood's most popular couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also got married. While they are exploring other options as well, speculations are rife that the couple is looking forward to entering a nuptial bond in Italy. Huge arrangements are being made for the wedding and Naga Babu, father of Varun Tej, is going to leave no stone unturned when it comes to celebrating this big day in the best possible way.

Wedding date?

Mostly, the wedding is likely to happen at the end of this year. Sources have said that the muhurtham is in December and if that doesn't work, then it will happen at the beginning of next year. This is keeping Varun Tej's work commitments in mind. The duo have been seeing each other for more than seven years now and are super excited for the new beginnings. More details are awaited from the Konidela family.