Kareena Kapoor's best friend, actress Amrita Arora celebrated her 45th birthday in style on January 31, 2023. Amrita's best friend Bebo (Kareena Kapoor's nickname) threw a lavish party for her at her new residence. Amrita and Kareena's BFF attended the party. Amrita's sister Malaika Arora attended the bash with her beau Arjun Kapoor, and Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon also graced his presence. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani and others amped up the glamour quotient at Amrita Arora's birthday bash. Bebo has posted a slew of pictures from the bash on her Instagram stories.

Farhan Akhtar -Amrita Arora hid their faces with a jacket after the party

Several pictures and videos from the bash have surfaced on the internet. However, one of the videos that caught the attention of the netizens was of Farhan and Amrita where they are seen hiding their face with a jacket as they exit Kareena's house.

Netizens troll Farhan and Amrita for hiding their faces as they walked towards their car

The video shared by the paparazzi shows Amrita Arora and Farhan Akhtar walking out of the party in a hurry. They have hidden their face with Farhan's jacket. In no time, the video went viral and netizens started commenting and trolling the actors. Some of them were of the view that they are drunk. Some even said that maybe they are following a trend.

A user mentioned, "Sorry to say but nowadays every were actors are hiding face ? Is this a trend ?"

Another user said, "I think they were high or drunk."

The third user commented, "They could have exited through some back door.. Why in front of media."

Inside pictures of Amrita Arora's birthday bash