Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan often grabs headlines for her visiting shrines like Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. The actor shares pictures and videos from her divine darshan as she visits the holy places. However, most of the time, the actor is criticised for seeking blessings at the temple. The actor remains unfazed and continues to visit temples.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan visited Kedarnath and dropped a slew of pictures and videos from her divine darshan on Instagram. However, some clips and pictures were shared on various fan pages. In those clips, eagle-eyed netizens spotted a mystery man with Sara.

The man who accompanied Sara on the trip was model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Interestingly, Arjun also shared a post on his Instagram handle from his spiritual sojourn in Kedarnath.

On Reddit, fans shared a clip of Sara and Arjun offering prayers together at Kedarnath. Their clips and pictures added fuel to the dating rumours.

In the clip, Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa were snapped at Bheem Shila. They are bowing down to the gigantic rock structure. While Sara was dressed in a red pullover and white pants, Arjun wore a dark-hued jacket and brown trousers. With several pictures floating on social media, the internet is convinced that Sara and Arjun might be secretly dating each other.

Sara Ali Khan's post on her Kedarnath visit

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures and videos from her recent visit to Kedarnath. She captioned the post as, "Jai Shree Kedar, The flowing of Mandakini, The aarti sounds, A milky ocean, Beyond the clouds."

Arjun posted a couple of pictures from Kedarnath on his Instagram Stories, one of which showed him in front of the shrine. However, neither Sara nor Arjun posted pictures with each other.

All you need to know about Sara Ali Khan's rumoured BF Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Model- actor turned politician Arjun—writes his name as Arjun Pratap Bajwa. Arjun is a popular model. Arjun is the son of politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, currently the Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. Arjun is also an MMA fighter and has worked in Bollywood, assisting in films like Singh is Bliing.