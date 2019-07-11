Pakistan's claims of cracking down on terror groups on its soil always seemed unrealistic. It has now also been officially confirmed by the Indian Army. The commander of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh states that no action has been taken by Pakistan.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism remains a big threat in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as terrorist training camps and launch pads are still operational across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was speaking to India Today where he emphasised on the fact that no action has been taken by Pakistan to dismantle the India-centric terror infrastructure.

India has repeatedly cautioned Pakistan to shut down various terrorist camps across the Line of Control in PoK.

Though the terrorists are making several attempts to infiltrate into India, their attempts have been unsuccessful.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Pakistan on February 26, killing at least 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed. The JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

Earlier, a senior Indian official said that New Delhi will carry out an operation similar to that of the Balakot airstrike if there is an act of terrorism coming from across the border.

Alerting India about terror attacks, the United Nations sanctions monitors said the LeT was even fighting alongside the Afghan Taliban, along with Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent and other transnational terrorist outfits.