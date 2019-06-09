In the last one month, there have been a lot of rumours about Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead in Vijay's 64 movie. Her interaction with her fans on social media sites have been giving a strong indication of the actress having talks with the makers for the project.

Recently, it was stated that along with Rashmika, Trisha Krishnan too was approached to play the female lead in the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. Grapevine had it that the actress, after a gap of 11 years, was going to pair up with the actor again.

It was said that she was offered an important role in Thalapathy 64, leaving her fans excited about the development. Trisha had earlier worked with him in four films like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Aadhi and Thirupaachi. Amid these speculations, the names of Keerthy Suresh and Samantha were also doing rounds.

The latest update about the movie is that nothing has been finalised yet and the actresses have not been offered the film yet. However, our sources say that the heroines of Thalapathy 64 will be finalised by the end of this month.

Thalapathy 64 Cast and Crew:

Anirudh Ravichander, who had churned out peppy numbers in Kaththi, is reuniting with Vijay again as the music director. Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing. Xavier Britto is funding the project, which will take off in September 2019.