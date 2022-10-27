South-Indian star Rana Daggubati tied the nuptial knot with Miheeka Bajaj two years back in an intimate wedding ceremony and now the couple is reportedly expecting their first child. According to reports, Miheeka is pregnant and the couple will soon be announcing it to their fans. However, there is no confirmation on the reports yet.

Recently, the 'Baahubali' actor deleted all his Instagram posts and shared on Twitter that he would take a sabbatical from social media, leading to speculations that all is not well between the couple.

However, to put an end to those speculations, Miheeka took to her social media handle to share a beautiful photo of their hands flaunting their beautiful wedding rings on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. She captioned the post, "2 souls, 2 people, 2 hands, 1 promise. An eternity together. Celebrating love, today and every day. You make me whole!"

The couple also shared their second anniversary a few months ago and Miheeka added a series of photos with Rana on her Instagram handle. The duo looked adorable together as the first photo showed the actor clicking a selfie, while Miheeka throws a flying kiss toward her man.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in the web series 'Rana Naidu' on Netflix where he will be sharing the screen space with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. This will mark the first collaboration between the two actors.