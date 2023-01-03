Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who were once in a relationship before breaking up eventually, seem to have started the New Year together in London. Yes, you read it right. If their Instagram pictures are to go by, both the 'Love Aaj Kal' stars' vacation photos on New Year's night are from the same location and almost around the same time that confirms that they were or rather are in London.

Sara and Kartik are back together?

On Sunday, January 1, Sara took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself standing in front of a glass Christmas tree, tagging the location as Claridges hotel, and wished her fans a Happy New Year. Kartik, too, shared a picture from the same hotel having tea with someone at a restaurant and captioned it, "only black tea for me." He too tagged Claridge's as the location on his Instagram Stories.

Not only this, hours later, the 'Kedarnath' actress shared a collage of pictures from her visit to a fair at night that showed colourful lights at the amusement park, a Ferris wheel and a picture of Sara posing with Ibrahim and a friend.

Again, around the same time, Kartik also shared a blurry picture of a London street lit up with colourful lights. He also shared a picture of the Carnaby Celebrate lights with a huge installation of lights across Carnaby Street, Foubert's Place, Ganton Street and Newburgh Street. During the day, Kartik had also shared an update of him travelling to London from Paris through a video post.

Sara and Kartik apparently started dating when they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020). However, they have never officially spoken about being in a relationship. It was Karan Johar who mentioned in a conversation during Sara's appearance on Koffee With Karan that they had dated and eventually broke up.

On the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up her shoot for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and was busy shooting in UK for her film 'Mission Eagle' alonside Tiger Shroff. Apart from this, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and other projects which are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming and most awaited film 'Shehzada' will be released on February 10, 2023. Directed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in other films, including 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3', 'Captain India' and Kabir Khan's untitled next.