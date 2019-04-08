Chris Tucker is leaving no stones unturned to tease his fans with the possibility of a fourth instalment to the hit franchise, Rush Hour. By sharing a cryptic picture with his longtime friend and co-star Jackie Chan, Tucker has left the podium open for speculations regarding Rush Hour 4.

In the picture shared by Tucker on Instagram, both he and Chan are seen posing with four fingers in the display. On the picture, Tucker captioned it as, "Oh I know I don't think I'm seeing what I'm seeing what I'm thinkin.." Tucker hinted the same on Jackie Chan's 65th birthday after sharing a series of pictures with his friend. Chris Tucker's picture and possible prank received a pleading reply from Chance The Rapper who simply stated, "Please be serious." That is something all the fans are hoping for considering how a fourth instalment to the hit action franchise is going to be super thrilling.

It has been 12 years since the last Rush Hour movie was released. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker essayed the roles of police duo Chief Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter respectively. The first film was released in 1998 followed by the second and third part. With the impeccable success the film earned, both the actors found newfound fandom. A rumour for the fourth part surfaced earlier too when Tucker told Ebony.com, "It's not in pre-production. We're working on a few things [for] the script. Jackie wants to do it. I want to do it. The studio wants to do it. We're trying to get it together. It looks like it's getting together right."

Back in 2017, Chan had confirmed that works regarding Rush Hour 4 were going in full swing. "For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed," quoted Chan during an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles. However, perhaps things didn't work out the previous time as the rumour mills stopped buzzing. Let's just hope that we get to see the fourth instalment soon!