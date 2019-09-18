Despite rumours about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunions being debunked several times, some reports still continue to spread the false word. A new report this week claims that George and Amal Clooney, who are allegedly close to both Pitt and Aniston, are planning for a reunion for the former couple.

According to Heat, the Clooneys plan to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary later this month by renewing their vows at a ceremony at their Los Angeles home. A source allegedly claimed that the guest list includes Pitt, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock and Aniston. The unreliable source concluded that the Clooneys are planning on getting Pitt and Aniston back together.

"It always upset George that not all of their A-list friends managed to make it to their first wedding in Italy," the alleged source said, adding: "This will be a huge event."

"Everyone's waiting to see if Brad and Jen will be seated together, given all the rumors they might reconcile," the source went on to say. "It would be just like George to put them together – he's so thrilled that, at the very least, they're friends again. But he's all for any sparks flying at the ceremony."

However, none of these claims are true. According to Gossip Cop, the Clooneys are not renewing their vows and neither are they trying to get Pitt and Aniston back together.

Recently, there were false reports about Pitt and Aniston rekindling their romance and also about the ex-couple going public at the Venice Film Festival. These claims have also been debunked.