Although Nani makes sure he stays away from controversies, seems like he is going to get into trouble now. The actor is expected to face a strain in the relationship with his brothers.

In real life, the Natural star has just an elder sister. So wondering who these brothers are?

Let us reveal to you that Nani is working with Shiva Nirvana for their second collaboration together. The film is titled Tuck Jagadeesh and the motion poster, released recently, has won applause and raised expectations with the film.

As per the latest reports, the script of 'Tuck Jagadeesh' is about four brothers. Nani is playing the youngest one. The brothers are going to face issues that the younger one will solve. How Nani solves the issue will form the crux of the story.

Earlier, there have been many such films which have been made on the same storyline. Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Sankranti', Rajasekhar's 'Ma Annayya' and a couple of other films are somewhat similar to the story of Tuck Jagadeesh. Well, all we can do is to wait till the trailer of the films gets released.

Also, family entertainers with those kind of lines have become very rare nowadays and Nani picking up such forgotten storyline is definitely appreciable. On the work front, Nani is busy wrapping up his upcoming film 'V', which is an Indraganti Mohanakrishna directorial. Also, the actor is one of the producers of Vishwak Sen's next film 'Hit'.