After recent studies revealed that pets are not susceptible to coronavirus, latest reports reveal that the first dog in the world infected with coronavirus died on Monday after testing negative for the disease and returning home, according to Hong Kong's animal welfare authority.

The 17-year-old Pomeranian's owner, a 60-year-old woman, was also tested positive for COVID-19. The dog was under mandatory quarantine at a Government facility in Hong Kong.

Dog's result stated 'weak positive'

Fortunately, the dog's owner recovered fully, but unfortunately, the old dog passed away. A medical source, however, stated that the dog did not die of coronavirus infection. He had underlying illnesses and might have passed away due to those. The reason remains unclear.

The dog's result stated 'weak positive' and immediately it was sent for quarantining. The dog's infection news spread like wildfire and it led to many people abandoning their pet dogs.

The City's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) had stated that the dog had a low level of infection. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation for Animal Health has agreed that because the dog showed no symptoms of the virus, it might be a case of human-to-animal transmission.

All pets under quarantine for 14 days in Hong Kong

Following the dog's death, an advisory has been issued by Hong Kong to pet owners that all pets who are infected have to be under mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The World Health Organization stated that the dog was the only known canine to have diagnosed with the deadly disease.

While the dog was being quarantined, there were regular tests carried out. A total of five nasal and oral samples all returned "weak positive" results for the virus. The last two tests were carried out on March 12 and 13 and they returned negative. It was then that the dog was allowed to go home but it eventually died at home.

It is pertinent to mention that the novel coronavirus has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation, earlier this month. COVID 19 has claimed 7,989 lives so far. Meanwhile, 198,730 cases have been reported while 82,779 patients have recovered.

It should be noted that researchers are stating that pets are not a source of coronavirus infection and people and owners need not panic with a pet around.