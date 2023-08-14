Cryptocurrencies are constantly evolving and attracting new investors with their innovative features, potential returns, and community support. Let's compare three of the most trending cryptocurrencies in the market right now: Arbitrum, Shiba Inu, and Bitgert.

Arbitrum: Scaling Ethereum Through Optimistic Rollups

Arbitrum is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Arbitrum blockchain aims to improve its speed, scalability, and security. Arbitrum uses a technique called optimistic rollups. This allows Arbitrum to be executed off-chain and then verified on-chain later. This reduces the congestion and fees on the Ethereum network. Arbitrum launched its mainnet beta in May 2021. Arbitrum, since then, has attracted over $2 billion worth of assets locked in its smart contracts. Some projects that have integrated with Arbitrum include Uniswap, Chainlink, Aave, MakerDAO, and SushiSwap.

Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.4 billion and a price of $1.17 as of August 14, 2023. Arbitrum has gained 0.51% in the last 24 hours and 7.27% in the last week. Arbitrum is expected to grow further as more developers and users adopt Arbitrum's platform. There is more to Arbitrum. According to a Tweet, some Whales have been eyeing on Arbitrum. According to Lookonchain, a whale has spent 800 ETH worth $1.47 million to buy Arbitrum. Maybe an Arbitrum bullrun awaits us.

Bitgert: Zero Cost and High Speed Blockchain Transactions

After Arbitrum and Shiba Inu, we have Bitgert, the new player winning the hearts of traders. Bitgert was launched in July 2021 by KryptoSeoul. Bitgert blockchain aims to offer no cost and high speed blockchain and consistently reward Bitgert's community. Bitgert has partnered with some of the prominent names in the crypto space, such as Phemex, HackAtom Seoul, ETH Seoul, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Polygon.

Bitgert offers a unique opportunity to be part of a vibrant and influential blockchain community. By holding BRISE tokens, users can also access exclusive drops, content, and services provided by Bitgert's BRISE platform. Bitgert's BRISE was valued at $2.16e-7 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,13,938 USD as on 14th August 2023. Bitgert's BRISE has been attracting a lot of attention from investors due to its zero cost-high speed Blockchain.

How to buy Bitgert?

If you are interested in buying Bitgert tokens, you will need to follow these steps:

1. Create an account on a cryptocurrency exchange that supports Bitgert trading. Binance or Coinbase support Bitgert.

2. Verify your identity and fund your account.

3. Find the Bitgert trading pair that matches your preferred currency, such as BRISE/USDT or BRISE/ETH.

4. Enter the amount of Bitgert you want to buy and execute the trade.

5. Transfer your Bitgert tokens to a secure wallet that supports BRISE, such as Trust Wallet or MetaMask.

Here, you have successfully purchased BRISE and are now a part of the Bitgert Community! You can also buy Arbitrum and Shiba Inu similarly.

Shiba Inu: A Playful & Charitable Meme-Based Venture

Now that we have spoken about use case driven Arbitrum and Bitgert, let's look into Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu is a meme-based cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and a rival to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu features a dog breed Shiba as its logo and has a total supply of one quadrillion tokens. Shiba Inu's half supply was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a gesture of trust. Shiba Inu gained popularity in May 2021 when Buterin donated $1 billion worth of Shiba Inu's SHIB tokens to a COVID-19 relief fund in India and burned 40% of the remaining supply. Since then, Shiba Inu has developed its own decentralized exchange called Shiba Inu's ShibaSwap and launched Shiba Inu's own NFT collection called Shiboshis. Shiba Inu also announced its plans to enter the metaverse with its own virtual world called Shiba Inu's Oshiverse.

Shiba Inu's SHIB was valued at $$0.000011 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $39,88,01,568 USD. We update our SHIB to USD price in real time. Shiba Inu is up 0.22% in the last 24 hours as of 14 August 2023. Shiba Inu has been gaining momentum recently due to the anticipation of the Shibarium release and the listing of Shiba Inu's tokens on top exchanges. Shiba Inu offers a fun and playful way to enter the crypto space, as well as a loyal and active community of supporters. By holding Shiba Inu's SHIB tokens, users can also benefit from the rewards and governance features of ShibaSwap, as well as the potential of the upcoming Oshiverse metaverse.

Our look at Arbitrum, Shiba Inu, and Bitgert reveals their individual roles in this ever-changing landscape. From Arbitrum's work to enhance Ethereum's scalability, to Bitgert's approach to fast blockchain interaction and Shiba Inu's journey from meme to community venture. Bitgert along with Arbitrum, Shiba Inu do showcases different aspects of the digital world. For more information about Bitgert, Please visit bitgert.com