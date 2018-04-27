After a gap of three years, director M Mohanan of Katha Parayumpol fame has returned with Aravindante Athidhikal. The movie has Vineeth and Sreenivasan in the leads, while Aju Varghese, Nikhila Vimal, Urvashi, Premkumar, Baiju and others are in the cast.

Shaan Rahman has composed the music, Swaroop Philip has handled the cinematography and Ranjan Abraham has edited the film.

Story:

Madhavan (Vineeth) finds an abandoned boy at a Mookambika Devi temple. Later, the boy grows on to become a happy and cheerful man, Aravindan. While the former has unrealistic dreams over its facilities in the lodge, the latter wants to see his mother someday. The father and foster son's camaraderie is the interesting part of the story, which will take a twist with the arrival of a customer to their lodge.

Hype:

Although the movie does not have A-list stars in the cast, it has managed to garner positive vibes around it. Thanks to the good teaser, it has spiked the viewers' interest around the flick. Looking at the promo, it appears like a film targeted at the family audience.

Will the movie live up to the expectations? Find out here: