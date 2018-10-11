The full movie of Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha starring Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde was leaked on torrent sites and the free download is likely to affect its collection at the worldwide box office.

S Radha Krishna has bankrolled Aravinda Sametha under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. The producer, who is well aware of the consequences of piracy, has taken all precautionary measures to curb the piracy of the movie. A day before it hit the screens, he warned of leaking it online or circulating it on social media.

S Radha Krishna tweeted, "Do not post piracy videos/images! Your account could get suspended as the team is actively monitoring social media to report ids which are uploading #AravindhaSametha videos/images. Please, enjoy the film at your nearest theatres, ONLY! #AravindhaSamethaDay (sic)."

However, an unidentified gang has allegedly recorded the full movie of Aravinda Sametha during its screening in cinema halls. It released the complete film on its websites even before the film completed its opening day in the theatres. The torrent site offers different versions of the movie for free download.

Aravinda Sametha has reportedly been made with a whopping budget of Rs 60 crore and the stakes are really high for the movie. However, the film has opened to superb response and will collect over Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its first day. It will return over Rs 30 crore for its distributors on its opening day alone.

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film has received positive response from audience and critics and the word of mouth will ensure it runs well in the following days. Aravinda Sametha is expected to make superb collection at the worldwide box office and recover most of its distributors' investments in its four-day-extended first weekend. The film is likely to become a safe venture for them by the end of its opening week.

The distributors are hoping to earn huge profit shares with Aravinda Sametha, but its pirated copy is giving them jitters as its free download will stop some viewers from coming to theatres, thereby affecting its collection at the box office. It should be seen whether the makers are able to take this alleged copy down from the internet or not.

We are strongly against piracy and advise our readers not to download the pirated copy of any movie. A film unit puts in lot of efforts, money and time to produce a movie, but piracy takes away their due credit. Hence, we request you to watch Aravinda Sametha only in the cinema halls to get the real experience of the film.

However, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) is an action film about the self-discovery of the young scion of a powerful family with a long legacy of violence. Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde and Eesha Rebba have played the lead roles in the movie, while Sunil, Naga Babu, Jagapathi Babu and Supriya Pathak are in the supporting cast. The film has S Thaman's music, PS Vinod's camera work and Ram-Laxaman's action.