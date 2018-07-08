Mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are in Paris, but the beauty queen is not the one stealing hearts! Going by Aishwarya's latest Instagram posts, Aaradhya seems to have surpassed her mother when it comes to posing for shutterbugs.

First, the actor posted a photo of herself, posing in front of a carousel. The diva was dressed in an off-shoulder gown, cinched at the waist. Another post followed and this time it was none other than Aaradhya.

She seemed to mimic her mother's pose in the candid shot. Dressed in an embellished black peplum top with a white tulle skirt, she looked adorable as she stood in front of the same carousel as her mother.