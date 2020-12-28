AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on Monday, December 28 in Chennai due to age-related ailments. The Oscar-winning musician paid a tribute to his mother by sharing a photo on his Twitter page.

Rahman was always close to his mother and often remembered her during his stage shows and also while receiving several accolades across the globe.

'Spiritually, she is much higher than me': AR Rehman about mother Kareema

Previously during an interview with Chennai Times, the maestro said, "She has music instincts. Spiritually, she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music. It was her conviction that music is the line for me."