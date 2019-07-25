AR Murugadoss has announced that the makers will make an announcement related to his upcoming movie Darbar, which has Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. But what came as a surprise is the response for his tweet from a section of Vijay fans.

He wrote, "#Darbar #update #July25th-6:00pm. [sic]" The unexpected announcement took the fans of Rajinikanth by surprise, but what is more surprising is the reaction of a section of Vijay fans. His timeline is being filled with 100s of queries related to Thuppakki 2.

Going by their tweets, they are more interested to get updates about Thuppakki 2 than Darbar. It is clear that the fans desperately want the successful duo to join hands soon.

Vijay and AR Murugadoss is one of the few successful director-actor pair in Kollywood. Thuppakki was their first film which went on to become a blockbuster. Later, they collaborated for Kaththi, which, again, turned out to be a successful venture at the box office.

Thereafter, rumours were doing rounds that Vijay and AR Murugadoss would come together for Thuppakki 2, but the duo teamed up for political-thriller, Sarkar which also turned out to be a hit at the box office.

With sequels being a trend in Tamil cinema, the fans are genuinely expecting the director to come up with the second instalment to Thuppakki. The 2012 film was about a person, who held a top position in the Defence Intelligence Agency, foiling planned terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Coming back to Darbar, it is an action movie set in Mumbai. The movie, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, will release next Pongal.