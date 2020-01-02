Rumours of Thuppakki 2 have been doing rounds for years now. AR Murugadoss, the creator of the film, has now spoken about the sequel to his blockbuster movie with Thalapathy Vijay.

ARM Desires to Make Thuppakki 2 with Thalapathy

During the promotions of his upcoming movie Darbar, AR Murugadoss was asked about the possibility of Thuppakki 2. The director said that he is concerned about the (possible) comparisons between the two movies that could arise if he ever makes a sequel.

Nonetheless, AR Murugadoss desires to do a sequel to Thuppakki 2. "I would definitely like to do Thuppakki 2 once the idea for the sequel strikes me," he said. He wants to send Jagadish (the name of Vijay's character) on an international mission.

"I have to develop the character and send Jagadish on an operation to some foreign country. Once I get the spark, I will do Thuppakki 2," the filmmaker says.

AR Murugadoss and Vijay's Thuppakki remains one of the biggest hits of their careers. It was about an intelligence person from the army on a holiday who foils terror attacks in Mumbai. Kajal Aggarwal had played the female lead in Kalippuli S Thanu-produced film.

Sequel Trends:

Rajinikanth's Enthiran: The Robot, Suriya's Singam and CS Amudhan's Tamizh Padam are some of the movies which had sequels in the recent years. Now, Shankar is doing Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. So, one will not be surprised if AR Murugadoss comes up with a sequel to Thuppakki 2.

ARM with Vijay

AR Murugadoss and Vijay's combo has always worked big time at the box office. After Thuppakki, they joined hands for Kaththi and Sarkar.

Currently, AR Murugadoss is gearing up for the release of his next film Darbar in which Rajinikanth and Nayanthara play the leads. On the other hand, Vijay is busy with Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.