Jason Momoa has trimmed down his facial hair for the environment. Well, that's what he stated in a YouTube/Instagram video where he shared how he trimmed it.

The Aquaman actor, who is especially known for his glorious beard and gorgeous facial hair bid farewell to them on Wednesday. In his video, Momoa also admitted that he hasn't shaved since 2012 so it was a big deal for him to do something like this. "I think 2012 is the last time I shaved," he said in the clip. Since his famous roles like Khal Drogo in HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones and Arthur Curry in DC Comics' Aquaman movie have had him don healthy facial hair, it does come across as, well, different. He did bid adieu to his characters, "Goodbye Drogo. Goodbye Arthur Curry."

More importantly, though, he admitted to taking such a step to promote a healthier planet. "Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," he said. "And if we have a solution, I don't want to bitch about it. There's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle—and that's aluminium. Aquaman is trying to do the best he can—for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans, clean up the land. Love you guys."

Momoa has been a patron of promoting good health on his Instagram. But looks like he wants to take his role of Aquaman more seriously and work towards a better and healthier environment. The last time Jason Momoa was spotted sporting his facial hair was at the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.

Since it is the final season, many of the former Game of Thrones actors were present for the premiere. Speaking to ET, the actor stated at the premiere, "It's an honour [to be here]. Momoa further added, "I love David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss]. David, Dan, Emilia, Kit [Harington], those are the people I'm really closest to, so it's just, it's a beautiful thing to be a part of this show."