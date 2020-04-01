While all sorts of jokes, prank moves and hoax calls and messages are abandoned or this year's April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police has taken a turn to make use of the day innovatively.

The recent tweet by the Police continues to garner huge rounds of applause from Twitterati in all the domains. In their epic viral post, the Mumbai Police has shown to make use of the day's pranky ideas amid the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak and the national lockdown.

Viral post on the Fools' day

"Zoom In! We've got a secret message for you," Mumbai Police said in its caption. The post accompanies a white plate with text written on it in minute font. Click on the image, and it reads, "That's too close. Don't be a fool. Maintain social distance."

And just that!

Clean and precise!

Needless to mention, the post has gone viral within two hours of being made available online and continues to garner over 3,000 likes.

Hrithik Roshan applauds the police officers

Meanwhile, actor Hrithik Roshan has also come up retweeting the post lauding the cops brilliance for the day. The actor seems to be thoroughly impressed with this campaign action and wrote in the post on his handle, "Very innovative @MumbaiPolice. Reminds me that serious issues can also be handled with a little sense of humour."

Ahead of the April Fools' Day, most of the world nations, leading companies and brands, and the state governments have warned people against spreading rumours or circulating fake messages to avoid creating panic amid the lockdown.

The Maharashtra state government has also said that cases will be registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act against anyone found guilty.

According to the recent news reports, India, so far, has recorded over 1600 cases and Maharashtra has almost 320 Covid-19 cases.