DJ Zenith aka Harshit Agarwal has become very popular in the music industry. In 2014, he started his journey in music and since then, there has been no looking back. So far, he has worked with prominent talents in the music industry like Alan Walker, Tiesto, Republic, David Guetta and many others.

This year, DJ Zenith produced a song called Junglee which is receiving great response from the people. For the song, he collaborated with Charan who worked on the vocals. The music video of the song Junglee was quite a hit and even caught the attention of some amazing musicians in Bollywood.

One such phenomenal music composer who was impressed by DJ Zenith's work on the song Junglee was Amit Trivedi. Amit congratulated DJ Zenith and Charan for their wonderful song. It was quite an overwhelming moment for both DJ Zenith and Charan.

The music video of Junglee is about role reversal where a madaari (master) is told to entertain the passersby by his monkey. The concept is quite unique and the music is a treat to one's ears.

This great response encouraged DJ Zenith to work more and he will be producing more tracks.