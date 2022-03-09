Apple has concluded its special event, leaving its fans excited and content. In line with many rumours, Apple launched the all-new iPad Air among other new products. The all-new iPad Air is more powerful and versatile - all thanks to the new M1 chip inside. But there's more to the iPad than meets the eye.

The new iPad Air will be available online starting Friday, March 11, and in stores from March 18. The Wi-Fi models of the iPad Air start at Rs 54,999, whereas the Wi-Fi+Cellular model starts at Rs 68,900. Available in 64GB and 128GB configurations, buyers can choose from space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

"Whether it's a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design. With the breakthrough M1 chip, Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and ultra-fast 5G, iPad Air is now more powerful, more capable, and simply more fun than ever," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The M1 magic

Apple's new iPad Air is powered by the M1 chipset, which gives it the extra boost in performance so all the demanding tasks are handled with ease. The chip also enables power efficient performance with all-day battery, Apple claims.

The new iPad Air is better in every way than its predecessor. It delivers up to 60 percent faster performance and up to 2x faster graphics performance, while enabling advanced machine learning (ML) functions that enable next-level experiences. Everything from 4K streams to 3D designing and AR, the M1 is capable of it all in the new iPad Air.

Combine that with the iPadOS15, users get a refined user experience. Features like Split View, Slide Over, SharePlay, Live Text, and Universal Control come in extremely handy in the new iPad Air.

There's more...

Like we said, there's more. The iPad Air comes with Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with the nifty Center Stage feature, which is equipped with the capability to pan automatically when users in view move around. This makes conversations more lively, now more than ever considering the COVID scenes. On the back, there's a 12MP Wide camera for your photo and video needs.

Keeping in line with the futuristic trends, the iPad Air supports 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6 support, and the USB-C port is capable of transferring files at up to 10Gbps.

Taking up the most area is the expansive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which has 500 nits of brightness, full lamination, a P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen coating. The Touch ID is built in to the top button of the iPad Air.

Finally, the iPad Air is compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd gen), Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Smart Folio covers in complementing colours.