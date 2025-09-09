Apple's AirPods Pro 3 redefine earbuds with AI translation, heart rate sensor & more

Apple has officially unveiled the AirPods Pro 3, bringing a major leap in audio innovation, health features, and AI-driven experiences. Priced at $249, the new earbuds are available for preorder starting today and will hit stores on September 19. In India, the AirPods 3 are priced at Rs 25,900.

Apple is positioning the AirPods Pro 3 as the most advanced earbuds it has ever built. A new "vocals in focus" mode ensures clearer voice reproduction, whether you're listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls. The active noise cancellation (ANC) has also been significantly upgraded — Apple claims it's 2× stronger than the AirPods Pro 2, and a staggering 4× more effective than the first-generation Pro.

Transparency mode, a fan favorite and most accurate in TWS, has been refined for more natural environmental awareness, offering smoother transitions between immersive audio and real-world sound.

Live Translation

In one of the most futuristic additions, AirPods Pro 3 introduces live translation with context awareness. A simple gesture activates the feature, allowing users to speak in their native language while their iPhone instantly displays the translated version.

The experience is even more seamless if both users are wearing AirPods, enabling real-time conversation flow without interruptions. Quite cool.

The earbuds also sport a redesigned in-ear fit, offering five different tip sizes for a more secure and personalized seal. Apple has enhanced durability too, with the AirPods Pro 3 rated IP57 for sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

Adding to their fitness credentials, the new earbuds feature built-in heart rate sensing. This eliminates the need for an Apple Watch to monitor heart health during workouts — a subtle but strategic move that integrates more wellness functions into Apple's audio ecosystem.

Battery performance has also been pushed further. The AirPods Pro 3 deliver up to 8 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and 10 hours in transparency mode for Hearing Aid users. This ensures they last through long commutes, gym sessions, or back-to-back meetings without frequent recharging.

Availability & pricing

The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249. Preorders begin today, with general availability from September 19 across Apple Stores and online.