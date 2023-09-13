Apple's annual iPhone event has concluded with the launch of four new iPhones and watches. The Apple Watch Series 9 was the first product to be revealed at today's event, bringing some exciting new updates, focused on enhanced performance and emphasis on environmental impact. The Series 9 offers an array of impressive features, including the S9 SiP, a pretty-cool double-tap gesture, a brighter display, on-device Siri with health data access, Precision Finding for iPhone, and more. Powered by watchOS 10, this new Apple Watch incorporates redesigned apps, the Smart Stack, fresh watch faces, enhanced cycling and hiking functionalities, and mental health support tools.

But in a meaningful way, Apple has made a a groundbreaking move towards sustainability. Apple now offers a carbon-neutral option for all Apple Watch models, which is in line with the company's ambitious Apple 2030 initiative to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire business, including the supply chain and product life cycle by 2030.

To that extent, Apple has introduced FineWoven, a sustainable microtwill material that contains 68 percent post-consumer recycled content, for bands. Additionally, the Sport Loop band incorporates 82 percent recycled yarn. Apple has collaborated with Nike and Hermès to create more environmentally friendly band collections.

"Apple Watch is an indispensable companion that helps millions of people with their health, fitness, communications, and safety. We're introducing our best Apple Watch lineup, with incredible new capabilities and technological advancements, including a new double tap gesture, brighter display, on-device Siri, as well as our first-ever carbon neutral products. Whether users are upgrading from earlier models or buying their first, there's never been a more compelling time to experience Apple Watch," Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, said of the new watch series.

Apple Watch Series 9: Features

As usual, the Apple Watch Series 9 gets an upgraded chip and now comes equipped with the all-new S9 SiP for an improved performance and features. What really caught everyone's attention is the double-tap gesture and on-device Siri with health data access.

Under the hood, the S9 SiP includes a 4-core Neural Engine, ensuring faster machine learning tasks while maintaining an all-day 18-hour battery life.

Diving deeper into the novel double-tap gesture, it simplifies the interaction with Apple Watch Series 9 like never before. This gesture allows users to perform various actions with a double tap, such as stopping timers, playing and pausing music, answering phone calls, and more. The gesture is powered by advanced machine learning algorithms and will be available through a software update next month. It is the most practical feature for a smartwatch and many brands will follow the suit.

The Series 9 also features an improved display with a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits, making it easier to read text even in bright sunlight. It can also lower its brightness to one nit for use in dark environments.

Apple says Siri requests can now be processed on the Apple Watch Series 9, which means quicker and more reliable responses for tasks that don't require internet connectivity. Siri can also access health data from the Health app for various health and fitness-related queries.

In another meaningful upgrade, the Series 9 includes a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for Precision Finding with iPhone 15. It offers distance and direction guidance to locate a misplaced iPhone. Additionally, Apple Watch Series 9 can integrate seamlessly with HomePod when in proximity, allowing for convenient media control.

Finally, since the Apple Watch Series 9 runs on watchOS 10, it gets redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack for widgets, fresh watch faces, enhanced cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.

Pricing and availability

The Apple Watch Series 9 lineup is available for pre-order, and will hit the stores on Friday, September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900, and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 in India. Bands can be ordered from today, with availability in stores commencing on September 22. As for watchOS 10, it will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later from September 18.